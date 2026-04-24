City of Tamarac To Honor Wyclef Jean and Melky Jean During Haitian American Heritage Month Celebration

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac will host a distinguished Key to the City Reception honoring global music icon Wyclef Jean and accomplished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural leader Melky Jean on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 12:00 Noon at Tamarac City Hall.

Held in celebration of Haitian American Heritage Month, the special reception will recognize the extraordinary brother and sister duo whose global influence in music, business, technology, and humanitarian service has transcended borders and inspired generations.

A Historic Multi-Government Tribute

During the ceremony, State Representative Lisa Dunkley will officially proclaim May 1, 2026, as Wyclef and Melky Jean Day in the State of Florida.

Additionally, Broward County Commissioners Hazelle P. Rogers and Alexandra P. Davis will proclaim May 1, 2026, as Wyclef and Melky Jean Day in Broward County and present the honorees with the prestigious Key to Broward County.

Representing the City of Tamarac, Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton will bestow the municipality’s highest civic distinction — the Key to the City of Tamarac — upon the celebrated siblings.

Honoring a Global Cultural Force

Few artists have shaped modern music like Wyclef Jean. As founder and guiding creative force behind Fugees, he helped create the legendary multi-platinum album The Score, featuring timeless classics such as Killing Me Softly.

As a solo superstar, producer, and songwriter, Wyclef Jean has delivered and helped craft some of the most recognizable songs of the modern era, including Gone Till November, Hips Don’t Lie, Maria, Maria, and My Love Is Your Love. His career includes multiple Grammy Awards, global chart success, and collaborations with icons such as Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Beyoncé, and Paul Simon.

Beyond entertainment, Jean remains a leader in philanthropy, education, innovation, and emerging technology, serving as a creative executive and advocate for global empowerment.

Celebrating the Legacy of Melky Jean

Equally impactful is Melky Jean, whose decades of humanitarian service and entrepreneurial leadership have changed lives across the United States, Haiti, South America, and Africa.

As founder of The Carma Foundation, she has led initiatives focused on food security, housing, healthcare access, women’s empowerment, education, and sustainable development. Her humanitarian efforts have earned prestigious honors including the Memeluca Beacon of Hope Award, presented by Sean Penn, recognition from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Global Heart Award.

Melky Jean also continues to break barriers as founder and CEO of Saint Sauveur Haitian Heritage Rum, a brand celebrating Haitian craftsmanship, cultural pride, and economic empowerment through entrepreneurship.

A Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Melky has collaborated with global stars and contributed vocals to acclaimed recordings, film scores, and live performances worldwide.

A Celebration of Haitian Excellence

This landmark event will serve as a powerful tribute to Haitian excellence, resilience, creativity, and community impact. Residents, media, and invited guests are encouraged to attend this memorable afternoon celebrating two internationally respected figures whose legacy continues to uplift people around the world.