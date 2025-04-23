Melky Jean: From Music Icon to Beverage CEO

MIAMI – Melky Jean, the Grammy-nominated vocalist and internationally renowned humanitarian, is making waves in an entirely new arena. This May, she will debut as the CEO and founder of a new adult beverage brand. Her mission is to change the spirits industry.

Music Career

Known for her powerful voice and collaborations with global icons such as Beyoncé, Carlos Santana, Shakira, and Patti LaBelle, Melky Jean has left an indelible mark on the music world. From chart-topping soundtracks like Love Jones to HBO’s Disappearing Acts, Melky has captivated audiences worldwide.

Now, she’s channeling her creativity, cultural pride, and entrepreneurial spirit into a bold new venture in the beverage industry.

“This brand is more than just a drink—it’s an experience,” Melky explains. “It’s a reflection of my roots, my rhythm, and what’s been missing from store shelves.”

Drawing inspiration from her Haitian heritage and storied music career, Melky aims to build more than a brand—it’s a movement. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, her mission is to elevate culture and provide a space for new voices within the spirits space, particularly women of color and creatives seeking representation.

A Legacy of Leadership and Community Impact

While forging a path as a business leader, Melky remains deeply committed to philanthropy. She founded The Carma Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of women and children in Haiti by providing essential resources in health, housing, and education.

Melky’s work and vision are described as groundbreaking and inspiring. Her career is a testament to her ability to lead with purpose and passion, breaking barriers. Best of all, her impact hasn’t gone unnoticed—Cosmopolitan, recognizing her musical talent, once dubbed her “a young Gladys Knight.”

Her work as an artist has also earned her acclaim in leading outlets such as Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, and VIBE, highlighting both her vocal prowess and her commitment to meaningful storytelling through music.

From the music stage to the boardroom, Melky Jean is a powerful force. She is starting a new chapter that will be her best yet. With her new venture, she plans to shake up the spirits industry. She invites everyone to raise a glass and celebrate culture, creativity, and community.