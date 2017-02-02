Gladys Knight In The 21st Century

Dr. Mary

FT. LAUDERDALE – Gladys Knight and her band turned the Broward Center for the Performing Arts out last Friday night!! Talk about nonstop singing and dancing.

Gladys still got it as the crowd went wild when she walked on stage in her black outfit dancing. “Gladys looked good”!

Gladys Knight upped her game in this new 21st century as she sang her original songs as well as songs from other artists. She began with “If I were your woman” a duet with one of her background singers and “Neither One of Us.

Gladys, still sounding like she did many years ago with that powerful voice. Her set included songs from Bruno Mars’ “Stay with me,” Lionel Richie’s “Hello” and then Adele’s “Hello from the other side.”

Gladys did not miss a beat!

She mixed the songs with stories along with jokes as I had not been to a better show. To my surprise, she did a medley of praise and worship songs such as “Agnus Di,” and others giving honor and glory to God.

That woman can SING! The background singers did a tribute to Prince and Knight did a Michael Jackson song. Lastly, she pretended to end the show leaving the stage then came back to say we can’t end without singing, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and the crowd went wild! It appeared that EVERYONE was on their feet singing along. It was beautiful and heavenly!

After the show, I got a chance to speak with a couple people. Annie Nelson, said “I wanted more, I expected more.” Annie did not feel she got enough out of the show. A couple from Argentina said it was “very good.” Darryl Pressley said “I loved it, it was good…I wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to see Gladys.” G.G. Maner said “her voice was amazing she brought me back to when I was younger, it was phenomenal.”