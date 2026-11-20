MIAMI — More than 100 entrepreneurs and officials from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire spent four days in Miami learning how to break into the U.S. market, organizers said.

The first Island Roots to Global Routes Business Expansion Mission & Expo ran Monday through Thursday. It was led by the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry, known as COCI, and its president, Tamara Leonard.

The mission ended Thursday with a business expo at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center. It was held with World Trade Center Miami and drew more than 150 business professionals, investors, buyers and partners, the chamber said.

At the expo, Leonard announced that a second mission is planned for the second quarter of 2027.

Greater Miami Chamber offers memberships

Chambers of commerce from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Aruba and Bonaire welcomed delegates on the first day.

Speakers included Lisette den Breems, consul general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Miami; Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Sint Maarten’s minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication; and Solaika Serbony of the I AM SXM Foundation.

Jose Rojas of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce announced that participating delegates would get a one-year membership in the chamber.

Workshops on law, tax and logistics

Workshops filled the second day, led by experts from DHL, Amazon, eMerge Americas and Rojas Law. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, TAXXA Accounting, Mowery & Schoenfeld, the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and the Greater Miami Chamber also presented.

Sessions covered U.S. immigration and business law, tax planning and FDA compliance. Others focused on artificial intelligence, trade, logistics, branding and investor readiness.

Behind the scenes of Miami trade

On the third day, delegates toured facilities run by ALLYO Global Logistics, formerly Interport, and Sales Supply. They saw how international shipping, warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution work.

Delegates from French Saint Martin also met with the French American Chamber of Commerce. There, they enrolled in a membership program that gives them access to U.S. business networks and market information, organizers said.

At Thursday’s expo, delegates showed products and services in tourism, logistics, professional services, technology, retail, agriculture and the creative industries.

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Funding help planned for 2027

Leonard said the mission was meant to give Caribbean entrepreneurs the knowledge, networks and partnerships they need to grow beyond their islands.

She said organizers are working with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to secure grants for the 2027 mission. They hope to bring in more small businesses, including some from Saba and St. Eustatius.

The I AM SXM Foundation was the mission’s presenting partner. Other supporters included the Aruba, Bonaire and Saint Martin chambers, the Greater Miami Chamber, the French American Chamber of Commerce, the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, World Trade Center Miami, Interport, Rojas Law, DHL, Amazon, eMerge Americas and the Foreign Economic Cooperation Division of Curaçao’s Ministry of Economic Development.