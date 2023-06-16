City of Miramar To Unveil Statue of Usain Bolt at Ansin Sports Complex

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is set to be electrified by the unveiling of a statue in the likeness of the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt. Hailing from Trelawny, Jamaica, the 6’5” athlete, Usain St. Leo Bolt took the world by storm and currently holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay, making him the most decorated sprint runners of all time.

Sculpture Unveiling

This will be the city’s first monument erected in support of the Art in Public Places and Art in the Parks initiatives. The unveiling will be held at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Boulevard on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The media is invited to a question & answer session with Bolt.

Fundraising Banquet & Silent Auction

The day before, on Friday, July 14, 2023, there will be a Fundraising Banquet & Silent Auction to benefit the Usain Bolt Foundation and Do the Right Thing, Inc. Tickets are $150 for general admission, $250 for VIP (includes Meet & Greet) and Limited Platinum VIP for $500 (includes seating at table with Usain). This event will be held at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place starting at 7:00 p.m. Sports Anchor Donovan Campbell will serve as emcee for the evening.

The tickets are available for purchase at Etix.com.

Host Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis will host the momentous celebration of the sculpture’s unveiling. In addition, the day will also feature clinics and races with rising stars of the Track & Field community. As well as members of the Special Olympics.

“I am so proud to be spearheading the erection of this statue in honor of the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt, in our city of Miramar. The world has not known a faster athlete and it’s our honor to have the first monument for our Art in Public Places initiative installed at the Ansin Sports Complex. This statue will serve as a constant reminder to all aspiring athletes that ‘Anything is Possible, No Limits’ as quoted by the man Usain, himself,” stated Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

Creator Basil Watson

The Usain Bolt statue was created by Basil Barrington Watson, Artist, and Sculptor. Watson installed the “Hope Moving Forward” sculpture, a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by the City of Atlanta in 2021. Most recently, Watson sculpted the National Windrush Monument erected in London in 2022.

This new sculpture of Usain Bolt will be his second. The first sculpture was commissioned by the country of Jamaica entitled “To the World” in 2017. The work of art will be transported from Atlanta to the City of Miramar. There, it will be installed for public viewing.

The public is invited to register to attend the unveiling on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Ansin Sports Complex. Ato Bolton, 4-time Olympic medalist will be the commentator.