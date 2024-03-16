Asafa Powell to be Honored with the Bleu & Bougie Superstar Award

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica– Former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell will be honored by promoters of the March 16-17 Elite Weekend with their Bleu & Bougie Superstar Award.

Powell, who broke the 10-second barrier a record 97 times, will receive the accolade on day two of the event at historic Devon House in Kingston.

Promoted by Elite Weekend, Bleu & Bougie will be on opening day, while White Soiree En Blanc takes place the following day.

Bleu & Bougie co-producer Jerry McDonald pointed to Powell’s achievements at major meets including the Olympics and World Championships, for him being selected.

“Asafa has contributed significantly to the success of athletics globally. He has broken the 100 metres world record twice, between June, 2005 and May, 2008 with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds. He will forever be regarded as the ‘Sub 10 King’ in athletics, having broken the 10-second barrier 97 times in the 100 metres, which is more times than any other athlete,” McDonald said.

The 41 year-old Powell , who officially retired from professional athletics in 2022, won three gold medals at the Olympics and World Championships as a member of Jamaica’s 4X100 metres relay team. He also won five World Athletics Final individual gold medals over 100 and 200 metres.

He set the world record for 100 meters twice, between June 2005 and May 2008 with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds. Powell’s best time for that event is 9.72 seconds; his countryman Usain Bolt is the current world record holder over 100 meters with 9.63 seconds.

Powell is elated to be the latest recipient of the Bleu & Bougie Superstar Award.

“The love I receive from the Diaspora in New York over the years is well felt throughout my career. The appreciation from the Diaspora I believe is stronger than the Jamaicans living locally,” said Powell.

Previous winners of the Bleu & Bougie Superstar Award include television personality Safaree (Lloyd Samuels) of Love & Hip Hop; dancehall artists Bounty Killer and Nadine Sutherland, producer/sound system selector Kurt Riley and music industry veteran Cristy Barber.

Bleu & Bougie and White Soiree En Blanc are popular events staged by Jamaicans in New York City.