‘Elite Weekend’ 2024 Launches In Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica –With quite a few premium events slated for March 2024, Elite Weekend has joined the ranks of the greats. The launch event for the series was held on January 3, 2024, at The Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston with a room filled with prestigious A-list guests along with several media practitioners.

The Elite Weekend consists of two premier events: the elegant all-white themed ‘Soirée en Blanc’, and the fashionable all-blue themed ‘Bleu & Bougie’. Both events are food and drink inclusive, providing the best in Caribbean cuisine. They also have notoriety in New York for providing wholesome entertainment, which both promoters are eager to present to the Jamaican audience.

Elite Weekend Support Team Jamaica Sports

Elite Weekend will begin 2-days before the ISSA Boys & Girls Championships in Kingston capitalizing on the visitors who are in Jamaica to partake. This comes as both promoters of the weekend, Sephron Mair and Jerry McDonald, announced that part proceeds from the weekend of events will go in support of Team Jamaica Sports (TJS).

TJS provides support services for Caribbean athletes, particularly Jamaicans who compete at the annual Penn Relays held in Philadelphia, USA.

“Quite a few of our trusted patrons who support Elite Weekend in New York travel to Jamaica in March for ISSA, so we chose to add value to their weekend through providing an upscale, premium environment for them to eat good food, dance, and drink the weekend away,” said Jerry McDonald.

Both ‘Soirée en Blanc’ and ‘Bleu & Bougie’ will be held at the Devon House in Kingston.

Mair shared, “This is one of the most celebrated historical landmarks in Jamaica and is the architectural dream of Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel. The iconic space is synonymous with fun, family entertainment and recreation in Kingston.” Mair, who is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist recognized within the Caribbean Diaspora, is excited about the first staging, saying “Jamaica, we are coming, and we plan to deliver a first class, elite weekend”.

Patrons are urged to come out early as both events begin at 4pm and end at 11pm. For more information they can visit theeliteweekend.com.