Delou Africa, Inc. Celebrates Their 10th Anniversary With Dance & Drum Festival

MIAMI – Delou Africa, Inc. continues to play a key cultural role in the narrative of the arts and culture landscape of South Florida.

They continue to “Bridge Cultural & Communal Gaps”.

For ten years Delou Africa, Inc. has celebrated the cultural diversity and resilience of African dance and music with a vibrant variety of traditions from throughout the Diaspora.

This year’s Dance Africa Miami -African Diaspora Dance & Drum Festival of Florida will take place August 2-4, 2019 at Little Haiti Cultural Complex (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137).

DanceAfrica Miami is set to be an exceptionally high-spirited, three-day family-friendly, multi-cultural arts, and educational event.

This program is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The State of Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, The City of Miami, The Little Haiti Cultural Complex and The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Click here for tickets.

“Our yearly festival is a springboard to community capacity building, to increase understanding within and between communities and to stimulate dialogue and increase awareness and sensitivity for culture within the African Diaspora,” says Njeri Plato, Executive Director, Delou Africa, Inc.

“We celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Delou Africa Inc. and the showcasing of dance and music traditions in the African culture. We are excited to be a partner of Dance Africa Miami 2019 as it’s an experience that both locals and visitors will enjoy”, states Connie W. Kinnard, VP Multicultural Tourism & Development, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

African and Caribbean Dance Workshops

The wide variety of festival stages and activity includes; African and Caribbean Dance Workshops ~ Drum and Music Workshops ~ African Fashions by “All Over Africa” ~ Yoga ~ Better Living Health Fair & Symposium ~ Global Bazaar ~ Free Children’s Village Zone and the Concert Extravaganza.

This year’s concert extravaganza Seeds of the Diaspora is a collective artistic collaboration that will feature premiere and world-renowned native, national and local dance, drum and music artists, groups and storytellers.

The festival attracts local, national, and international participants while connecting the African Diaspora to our diverse communities. Past success reflects nearly 35,000 attendees visited our festival since our inception in 2010.

Cultural Community Awards

Delou Africa’s Cultural Community Outreach Development (C.C.O.D.) award was created to recognize individuals, organizations, and or businesses.

The recipient of the C.C.O.D award is based on their exemplary work that enriches lives through artistic, social, academic and innovative skills that empower individuals, neighborhoods, and communities to engage, develop, enhance and invest future generations through cultural arts and education.

Delou Africa’s 2019 C.C.O.D. Recipients

Ibrahima Dioubate

Mamadouba Camara

Mouminatou Camara

Youssouf Koumbassa

Mohamed DaCosta

Anita Macbeth