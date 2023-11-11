Jamaican Dancehall Phenom Masicka Releases New Single “LimeLight”

NEW YORK – Jamaica-born sensation, Masicka, continues to dominate the global music scene with the release of his latest single, “LimeLight,” out now on Def Jam Recordings. This highly anticipated track showcases Masicka’s extraordinary talent as a songwriter, and deejay, solidifying his position as a leader of the next generation of dancehall stars. Listen HERE. Watch the video HERE.

“LimeLight” captivates listeners with its ominous piano loop and accenting bells that create an intriguing musical landscape. Masicka’s rapid-fire verses, delivered against the glitchy beat, leave an unforgettable impact, while the chantable chorus urges listeners to “Keep shining.”

The song delves into the journey of success and the ability to overcome challenges. Following his recent hit, “Tyrant,” which amassed over 2.1 million streams on Spotify and 11 million views on its music video, Masicka continues to establish himself as a young legend in Dancehall. TIDAL hailed him as one of the hottest new reggae and dancehall artists, emphasizing his commitment to preserving the culture.

Masicka’s previous release, “Pieces” featuring Jahshii, garnered over 2.3 million streams and 12 million views on its captivating music video. The single has received rave reviews from various publications, with Naija Remix describing it as “a must-listen for fans of good music.”

Strong Presence on YouTube

With over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 580 million YouTube views, Masicka has proven his global appeal. His independent album, 438, was named “Jamaica’s #1 album of 2022 on Spotify” and spent an entire year in the Top 10 on Apple Music Jamaica. He also secured a spot in Spotify Wrapped Jamaica’s Top 10 Albums, further solidifying his influence and impact.

Critics have praised Masicka for his storytelling ability and generational talent. KAZI commended him as “a great storyteller and a genuinely generational talent who understands what he is doing,” while GRUNGECAKE highlighted his positive impact on the music industry.

Fans can expect more extraordinary music from Masicka in the near future. Stay tuned for updates and be sure to stream “LimeLight” on all major platforms.