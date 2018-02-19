Bounty Killer receives International Blue & Bougie Award

Speaking after the presentation, a beaming Blue & Bougie Inc. executive Jerry McDonald said Bounty is most deserving of the international award.

“We felt compelled to honor Bounty Killer with a Lifetime Achieve award for his exceptional talent as a DJ, songwriter, on stage performer and for helping to take dancehall music to the four corners of the globe” McDonald articulated.

“We honor him for the significant role he has played in shaping and grooming dancehall artists like Mavado, Elephant Man, Baby Cham, Busy Signal, Aidonia, Nitty Kutchie, Kartel and many others for the past quarter century; We are honoring him for bringing excitement to the stage; for the memorable clashes he has had with his arch nemesis and friend Beenie Man. We are honoring him for the catalogue of local and international hit songs he has recorded; We also acknowledge his recent philanthropic effort, donating 63 beds and mattresses to the Kingston Public Hospital and Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston. This selfless deed has not gone unnoticed in our book”, McDonald said.

Blue & Bougie co-producer Howard Turner echoed similar sentiments.

“We respect and applaud all Bounty has done as an ambassador of Jamaica and as an ambassador of dancehall music over the years and we look forward to another quarter century of outstanding music and dazzling live performances from him”, Turner added.

Other talent receiving awards earlier were television star and recording artist Safaree whose song with Sean Kingston, ‘Paradise,’ from the album ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica,’ sits at the #1 album spot on the Billboard reggae charts this week; Jamaican songbird and New York City performing arts director Nadine Sutherland, philanthropist Suzette Williams and blazing hot reggae DJ Norie whose popular Sunday night radio show on Clear Channel 105.1 FM in New York City has earned him numerous accolades.