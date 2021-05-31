International Reggae Star Ghost Loses Mother After Battling Heart Issues

[ATLANTA] – International reggae star Ghost loses mother after a short battle with heart issues. Born on May 17th, 1956, in Jamaica, Ghost’s Mother, Joan Smith died on May 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She left behind 45 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 6 sons and 2 daughters.

Ghost describes his mother as a hard-working single mother, “She loved us very much but dealt with us using tough love. Raising so many boys and my sisters alone, she wanted the best for us. I understand cuz she was doing it alone.

He continues, “She worked extremely hard to take care of us and would hustle downtown. When she eventually went to America, she became a nurse and started taking care of people in and out of the hospital. She will be deeply missed by the family, friends and the communities that she lived in.”

Funeral arrangements are being made by the family and will be disclosed as soon as available.