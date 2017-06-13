By June 13, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Around Town: Jamaica’s Consul General at Perez Art Museum Miami

MIAMI – On Saturday (June 10) Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall  was at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of Independence.

Hundreds of patrons turned out to enjoy the cultural spotlight – the Museum’s displays including that of Jamaican artist, the late John Dunkley, art & craft workshops, as well as musical entertainment from Willie Stewart, Jamaican percussionist of international fame, Third World.

Winners of the Grace Jamaica Basket L-R: Mr. and Mrs. Julian Smothers, Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall and Ms. Marie Vickles, Associate Director of Education, School, Outreach and Studio programs (PAMM).

