Jamaica’s Consul General at Perez Art Museum Miami

MIAMI – On Saturday (June 10) Jamaica’s Consul General Franz Hall was at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of Independence.

Hundreds of patrons turned out to enjoy the cultural spotlight – the Museum’s displays including that of Jamaican artist, the late John Dunkley, art & craft workshops, as well as musical entertainment from Willie Stewart, Jamaican percussionist of international fame, Third World.