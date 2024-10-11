Entertainment

Bahamas: Blue Lagoon Island Hosts Celebratory Cultural Festival Concert

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Shine242 and Wendi performing at the Cultural Festival Concert on Blue Lagoon Island
Shine242 and Wendi performing at the Cultural Festival Concert on Blue Lagoon Island
Shine242 and Wendi performing at the Cultural Festival Concert on Blue Lagoon Island
Shine242 and Wendi 

NASSAU, Bahamas — The stunning Blue Lagoon Island in The Bahamas was the idyllic setting to close out the summer with a vibrant Cultural Festival concert, showcasing the incredible musical talents of the Bahamian community.

Popular artist Geno D headlined the concert, which featured a lineup of multi-talented Bahamian performers, including the award-winning band Shad Collie & The VIPs. The event, sponsored by Island Bliss & Ricardo Brand Beverages, provided the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to bid farewell to the summer season in style.

Geno D at Blue Lagoon Island
Geno D

In addition to the headline acts, the concert also included entertainment from DJ Rev, who energized the crowd with a lively mix of traditional Rake & Scrape and other beloved Bahamian musical styles.

“This Cultural Festival Concert truly captured the vibrant artistry and cultural pride of the Bahamian people,” said Charmaine Moss-Albury, Reservations Manager of Dolphin Encounters, Blue Lagoon Island. “We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful event that showcased our nation’s incredible talent and look forward to establishing this concert as an annual event.”

Q-Pid performing at Blue Lagoon Island
Artist Q-Pid dancing with guests at the Cultural Festival on Blue Lagoon Island

For more information about upcoming events and activities on Blue Lagoon Island, visit dolphinencounters.com.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Sandy Daley - Photo Credit_ Zabrina Dacres Photography (1)

Sandy Daley’s Book, Whose Vagina Is It, Really? Debuts as Stage Play

February 12, 2023
Mavado among Top Reggae Acts Announced For Memorial Day ‘Best of the Best’ Concert

Top Reggae Acts Announced For Memorial Day ‘Best of the Best’ Concert

February 26, 2018

Lima Calbio to Represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2011 Seychelles Carnaval International de Victoria

February 25, 2011
Soca Star Rupee Signs With Ultra Music

Soca Star Rupee Signed To Major U.S. Label, ULTRA Music

January 14, 2017
Back to top button