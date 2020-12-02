Bamm Holt’s EP, “Realize” Includes Covers of Hits by John Holt

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – “Realize” is the title of a five-song EP by rapper/deejay Bamm Holt to be released on December 19. Holt is the grandson of legendary singer, John Holt.

The mini set contains the title song and Luv by Bamm. It also has covers of Tribal War, Help me Make it Through The Night and Police in Helicopter, made famous in Jamaica by his grandfather.

Bamm’s father Junior Holt, is featured on the Holt covers.

“This is Bamm Holt’s EP, my father just features on couple songs. He is working on the tribute album towards my grandfather,” said Bamm.

Realize is produced by his company, Volts of Holt Ent.

Though he is eager to make a name for himself with original songs, Bamm is passionate about preserving the expansive legacy of John Holt, who died in 2014 at age 67.

“It’s very important to maintain my grandfather’s legacy. He is the building block. The foundation. I have to make him proud,” he stressed.

All songs on Realize were recorded this year. The Bamm/Junior Holt version of Tribal War was released in May; it was a hit for John Holt in 1978.

Help me Make it Through The Night, originally written and recorded in 1969 by Kris Kristofferson, was covered reggae style by Holt senior for his acclaimed 1,000 Volts of Holt album which came out in 1973.

Police in Helicopter, an enduring marijuana anthem featuring the Roots Radics Band, was released in 1983.