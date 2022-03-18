Kes Share New Single “Liki Tiki” Feat. JPerry

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Port of Spain meets Port-au-Prince as Trinidad & Tobago soca stars Kes (aka Kes The Band) link up with Haitian-born producer Michaël Brun (J Balvin, Mr Eazi) and singer JPerry on “Liki Tiki.” The track, co-written and co-produced with Trinidad-based Dwala, is out today on all DSPs via California-based Ineffable Records.

The track blends up a stew of Caribbean music genres. Most notably soca and kompa, with Trini patois and Kreyòl lyrics, for a summer-ready, slow-wine jam.

“Liki Tiki is the way I describe our calypso-style rhythms and feel,” says Kes frontman Kees Dieffenthaller. “It’s the driving force behind the swing in our music. It’s smooth, sexy and makes you feel good.”

“Kes celebrate everything Trinidad & Tobago has to offer, and the people that call it home.” – Complex “This soca band gives a true taste of Caribbean culture” – Essence

The Link Up

In recent years, both Kes and Michaël Brun have emerged as leaders in championing Caribbean music globally— Kes with soca and calypso, the homegrown sounds of Trinidad & Tobago, and Brun with Haitian music genres such as kompa and rara. It was only natural for the two to join forces to merge their islands’ sounds. Along with influences from the broader African diaspora.

“From the moment I was able to link up with Kees, it was clear he cared so much about Trinidadian and Caribbean culture. Unifying the Caribbean, and creating a strong bond between us artists and what we’re doing,” Michaël Brun says. “Kes has the same mission as JPerry and myself. Kes is an artist bringing soca to the world and JPerry is bringing Haitian music to the world. The balance feels fresh and rooted.”

“Liki Tiki” is the second single of 2022 from Kes, following January’s “Jolene.” Both tracks are set to appear on the band’s upcoming album, coming this Summer on Ineffable Records.