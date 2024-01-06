Jamaican Consulate Brews Literary Festival and Movies To Support The Arts

SOUTH FLORIDA – A presentation of book readings and signings, Jamaican produced short films and tasting of Jamaican coffee will be the highlight of Jamaica Brew Festival, to be hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica, on Saturday, Jan. 20. Set to support the celebration of Jamaica’s arts and culture, the one-day event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the West Broward Regional Library, located at 8601 West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

The variety of readings and movie productions ranges from a selection of topics of interest including national pride, history, and cultural roots and development; and is the work of ten authors and poets, and six film producers of Jamaican descent.

Expected to be a vibrant festival, the event is organized by the Jamaican Consulate General in collaboration with the West Broward Regional Library. The event will be hosted by Consul General Oliver Mair.

Himself a thespian, Mr. Mair noted that “this event promises to be a historic one where our writers and film producers will be celebrated.” In addition, he continued, “the Jamaica Brew Fest will also include the consumption of our Jamaican coffee which is intended to benefit the local coffee industry at home, and to acknowledge Jamaica’s Coffee Day, celebrated annually on January 9th, and will continue throughout the month”.

Featured Writer

Among the featured writers at the Festival is internationally renowned Jamaican writer and poet, Kei Miller, PhD. A professor of creative writing, Dr. Miller’s work is widely published. He is also the recipient of several international awards for his outstanding works.

President of the Jamaica Coffee Growers Association, Mr. Donald Salmon, expressed enthusiasm in this exciting venture. Salmon stated, “it’s an opportunity to partner with the Consulate on building awareness of Brand Jamaica”. The day’s agenda will also highlight a coffee display designed to explore the varied options for coffee consumption. Plus, demonstrations for brewing, recipes and tastings.

Register to Attend

Best of all, admission to the one-day event is free to the public. Persons can register at Eventbrite.com. Patrons in attendance will also have an opportunity to engage with the writers for book signings.

The festival can be described as a unique fusion of literature, film, and coffee. Best of all, creating an immersive cultural experience for attendees connecting with other literary enthusiasts.

“This is expected to lay the foundation as the first annual Jamaica Brew Festival as we make this cultural celebration a memorable one” according to Consul General Oliver Mair.

Consul General Mair also congratulated the Broward County Library celebrating its 50th anniversary. There are branches in 38 cities across the County and sharing services of education, recreation and entertainment.