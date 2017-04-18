Celebrate Record Store Day 2017 Reggae Music Event With VP Records

NEW YORK – VP Records will release two limited edition vinyl titles and host its vinyl only, sound system celebration to commemorate Record Store Day 2017.

Record Store Day 2017 will take place at VP Records’ retail outlet at 170-21 Jamaica Avenue, New York from 11am to 5pm on Saturday April 22, 2017.

The event will feature an all-star cast of DJs including; Massive B, Road International, Tippatone and King Addies. Sound System will be provided by Pretty Posse (Yellow Bird).

This reggae music event is free to the public.

“We are excited about our Record Store Day event” commented VP Records founder Patricia Chin, “we welcome the public to come and experience a bit of sound culture and pick up some new music.”

Record Store Day 2017 Exclusive Releases

Among the vinyl releases fans can buy at the retail store event, are these new Record Store Day exclusives: On the heels of her triumphant U.S. debut on the celebrated Chronology tour, Jah9 teams with dub master Mad Professor on; Mad Professor Meets Jah9 – In The Midst Of The Storm, a limited press, colored vinyl album with nine new dub versions on the music from “9” the critically acclaimed album from reggae revivalist Jah9.

Only 1,000 of these colored vinyl albums were pressed on this U.S. exclusive.

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Greensleeves label, parent company VP Records will release White Man At Hammersmith Palais, a four track vinyl EP featuring hits from Ken Boothe, Dillinger, Leroy Sibbles and Delroy Wilson. The track sequence simulates the concert line-up at Hammersmith Palais (London) in 1977, that was the inspiration for the song “White Man In Hammersmith Palais” by punk rock legends, The Clash.

The label created a 2,000 unit pressing that includes a replica of the original concert poster. The title will be available Saturday, April 22, in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Japan.

Conceived in 2007, Record Store Day is an annual event held on one Saturday every April to “celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store“.

The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores in the US and internationally.

In 2016, vinyl sales increased for the 11th consecutive year, having reached an all-time Nielsen Music-era high with a volume of 13 million units, according to Nielsen’s U.S. 2016 year-end report.