Top Ranking Reggae Deejay Trinity Dead at Age 67

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Trinity, one of the deejays who dominated the 1970’s dancehall scene in Jamaica, died here April 8 at age 67. No cause of death has been given but he suffered for years from diabetes.

Music producer Rodquel “Blackbeard” Sinclair, Trinity’s friend for over 50 years, confirmed his death.

Born Wade Brammer in Kingston, Trinity took his moniker from the popular Spaghetti Western movie, They Call me Trinity, which starred Terrence Hill. His biggest success came for producer Joe Gibbs with Three Piece Suit, Starsky And Hutch and John Saw Them Coming.

Along with his mentor Dillinger and Ranking Trevor, Trinity kept the deejay on reggae charts throughout the 1970’s when roots singers like Dennis Brown, Jacob Miller, Gregory Isaacs and Johnny Clarke dominated.

Sinclair produced a handful of songs by Trinity, as well as his final album, Trinity And Friends, which is scheduled for release in France soon.

Trinity toured Europe regularly, particularly France, where he had a strong base.

In recent years, he performed at oldies shows in Jamaica such as Startime and Stars R Us.

Among his survivors are a son and daughter, grandchildren and his younger brother Robert Brammer. Robert went by the stage name “Clint Eastwood”.