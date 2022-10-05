Jamaican Co-Authors to Launch Iconic Coffee Table Book at South Florida Caribbean Museum Signing Event

SOUTH FLORIDA – Once in a generation, a photo collection comes along that captures the spirit of a country so perfectly that it sets the standard for everything that comes after. For Jamaica, in the last generation, this was the work of Ray Chen. Today, the quintessential coffee table book of photos portraying the realness and beauty of the “land of wood and water” is called Pieces of Jamaica®: Jamrock Edition. With photography and art by long time best friends David I. Muir and Sean “IYA” Henry, the book offers more than 200 pages, and more than 250 images of the most well-known, as well as most off the beaten path, scenes throughout the island.

Residents and visitors in South Florida on Saturday, October 8th can purchase their copies and have them autographed by both authors at the official US launch event and book signing, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

At the launch, fans of Jamaican culture can purchase their books, meet and greet the artists and learn a bit about how the project came together, while enjoying a curated playlist, poetry, light refreshments and a live musical performance. Part proceeds from all sales benefit the museum.

Pieces of Jamaica®: The Real Rock Edition

This second edition follows Muir’s 2012 photo art collection-turned-coffee table book, Pieces of Jamaica®: The Real Rock Edition, and commemorates Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence. Throughout the book, readers will find historical facts and anecdotes, national prose and quotes from Jamaican thought-leaders and influencers. Essentially a visual narrative of Jamaica’s beauty, the book is an appropriate gift for oneself, one’s friends, colleagues and associates.

Both editions, canvas and paper photo prints, custom t-shirts and commemorative memorabilia like notebooks, apparel and home accessories are also available on piecesofjamaica.com and may be available at this and other in-person events.

For Pieces of Jamaica®: Jamrock Edition, photographer and fine artist Sean Henry contributed breathtaking drone shots and fine art images in watercolor, complementing Muir’s masterful shots of places and people. The two have been best friends since childhood.

Celebrating Jamaica

David I. Muir is an entrepreneur and community leader whose special love for candid, cultural and lifestyle photography is a signature component of his art collections. He is a partner at creative services agency and Pieces of Jamaica® publisher Island Syndicate, working from his base in South Florida.

“I wanted to celebrate Jamaica because of how much I love it,” Muir said. “I wanted to extol the virtues of Jamaica because I had left it, and I wanted other people to know how wonderful Jamaica is.”

Showcasing the Beauty of Jamaica

Sean Henry is best known for his lifelike illustrations of Jamaican scenery, culture and portraits in watercolor, pastel, ink, charcoal and mixed media. A graduate of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. Sean founded screen printing and graphics house IYA Limited which he has operated since 1988.

“It is important to me to showcase the places that go unseen or ‘un-thought-of’ as beautiful. I also want to showcase my skills as a photographer as I’m mainly known as an artist and painter,” he said.

Stay Connected

Interested fans of the project can join the mailing list for updates and learn more about the book, merchandise, upcoming events and sponsorship opportunities at piecesofjamaica.com.