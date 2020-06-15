Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam Takes “Obama Mayor’s Pledge” on Police Reform

Mayor Messam Forms Public Safety Council

MIRAMAR– Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is taking up the challenge from former President Barack Obama to review police use of force policies.

On Wednesday, June 3rd Barack Obama held a virtual town hall event with young people to discuss policing and the civil unrest that has followed the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He urged every mayor in the country to review the use of force policies with their communities and commit to report on planned reforms before prioritizing their implementation.

Mayor Messam has formed a coalition of community leaders and stakeholders who will be part of his Public Safety Council for the City of Miramar.

Confirmed members include individuals:

Clergy

Pastor Terrance Wilson of COOL Church

Pastor Wayne Lomax of The Fountain Church

Pastor David Range of Miramar United Methodists Church

Law Enforcement

Paul Phillip, retired FBI Special Agent-In-Charge,

Herbert Cousins, retired FBI Special Agent-In-Charge;

Legal

Sonya Dickens, local Municipal Attorney;

Youth

Miramar My Brother’s Keeper members Justin and Jayden Gadson

Community Leaders

Recording Artist, Tone C.

Cairo Eubanks, Miss Broward USA

Mayor Messam stated, “I am pleased to be among the first mayors across the country to accept President Obama’s challenge to review our police department’s use of force policies. I am optimistic that with the full support of the Miramar Police Chief as well as the Miramar Commission, we will be able to engage in open dialogue with our community and provide greater oversight of police procedures.” Mayor Messam continued, “The City has made significant strides in ensuring accountability by the Miramar Police Department, including improved diversification of the command staff and police force and the implementation of body-worn cameras. However, there is still more work to be done. My number one priority is to ensure public trust between our residents and our police department.”

As part of the pledge, mayors have been asked to commit to the following actions:

REVIEW police use of force policies.

2. ENGAGE communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in the review.

3. REPORT the findings of the review to the community and seek feedback.

4. REFORM the community’s police use of force policies.

More information can be found at obama.org/mayor-pledge.