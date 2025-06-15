Caribbean Heritage Celebrated at Unique Awards Gala

PEMBROKE PINES – Join us for the grand finale of the Unique CAHM and CULTURE Awards, a night that celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month in all its richness and vibrancy. Now in its 11th year, this event proudly recognizes individuals of Caribbean heritage as well as non-Caribbean allies, fondly referred to as “Friends of the Caribbean,” whose contributions have significantly impacted the Caribbean American community and its initiatives.

Celebrating Excellence

This year, we are thrilled to honor 11 dynamic and outstanding individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the communities they serve. Representing nations such as Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and South Florida, these honorees exemplify the spirit of excellence, dedication, and cultural impact.

Among the distinguished awardees is Mrs. Karlene Shakes, the National Sales Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board. Her tireless efforts and influential work have driven the growth and expansion of tourism in Jamaica over numerous years. As an extraordinary leader and advocate for her community, Mrs. Shakes is aptly receiving the 2025 Unique CAHM and CULTURE Award “Lifetime Achievement Award.” We salute her and all honorees for their dedication and achievements.

A Night to Remember

Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with class, culture, and celebration. Be inspired by the incredible stories and achievements of our honorees, and immerse yourself in a night of cultural diversity and heritage. Highlights of the event include:

Recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations.

Beautiful people, great music, and lively entertainment.

A fantastic ambience featuring delicious food, prizes, and dancing until late.

Let’s come together to honor excellence, diversity, and the unique contributions of the Caribbean American community.

Event Details

Date: Friday, June 28th

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Grand Palm Hotel and Golf Resort, 110 Grand Palm Drive, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33027

Tickets: Available Now!

Contact Information

For additional information, please reach out to the event producer, Elizabeth “Liz” Burns, at 954-292-6848. Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of heritage, culture, and community!

Join us for an evening of inspiration, recognition, and celebration—an event that promises to uplift and amaze. See you there!