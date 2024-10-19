Entertainment

Protoje Unveils Official Music Video for The Jamaican Situation

Protoje

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Over the past 15 years, Protoje has emerged as a pivotal figure in modern reggae music. As a 2x Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and founder of In.Digg.Nation Collective label and the annual music festival Lost In Time, he adds Film Director and Music Supervisor to his extensive résumé. Yesterday, he teased an enticing trailer for his anticipated film, The Jamaican Situation, set for release next summer.

Ahead of his co-directorial debut with SAMO, Protoje releases the film’s official soundtrack, The Jamaican Situation (Side A), out today, October 18, via In.Digg.Nation Collective / Ineffable Records. LISTEN now to the 5-song EP.

The Jamaican Situation (Side A) Narrative

Protoje describes the film’s narrative: “The Jamaican Situation tells the story of a man returning home and grappling with his identity amidst the complexities of modern Jamaican life. My music intricately weaves into this narrative, enriching the dialogue and themes explored throughout the film.”

Side A blends reggae with contemporary sounds, intricately weaving elements of hip hop, soul, and jazz. He taps into a plethora of notable Jamaican producers, including Grammy-winner IzyBeats (known for Koffee’s “Toast” and “W” ft. Gunna), Iotosh, Ziah.Push, and Zion I Kings. The love song “Mariposa” (Zion I Kings) and socially conscious tracks like “30 Million” (Iotosh) and “Where We Come From” ft. Jahshii (IzyBeats) have already made an impact.

The official music video for “Where We Come From,” which celebrates Protoje and Jahshii’s Jamaican roots while delivering a powerful message about overcoming adversity, has amassed over 1.3 million YT views within two months of its release.

New track “80’s Wild,” produced by Will Tee and Protoje, offers a snapshot of Jamaica during a time of political turmoil.  And “Barrel Bun,” crafted by Ziah.Push, calls for systemic change in a land plagued by government corruption and violence. Side B will be revealed closer to the film’s release in 2025.

The brand new visualizer (directed by Samo) for “Barrel Bun” beautifully ties into the trailer. Its taxi cab confessional vibe shares an unfiltered glimpse of Jamaican people throughout their everyday lives.

Protoje emphasizes the importance of the intersection of Jamaican culture, music, and film, stating, “These elements together can elevate the image and reach of Jamaican culture internationally, showcasing its depth in a powerful way.”

Following his successful In Search of Zion Tour in the U.S. and Canada, Protoje is set to continue his European journey this fall.

Protoje – European Tour Dates

Oct 26 – Dortmund, Germany @ Junkyard
Oct 27 -Manchester, United Kingdom @ Band on the Wall
Oct 30 -Liverpool, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Liverpool
Nov 1: Oxford, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Oxford
Nov 2:  Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Institute Birmingham
Nov 3: London, United Kingdom @ Citysplash Fest x Drumsheds
Nov 4: London, United Kingdom @ Jazz Cafe
Nov 5 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
Nov 8 – Athens, Greece @ Architektoniki Live
Nov 9 – Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Restaurant Kammgarn Beiz
Nov 10 – Leuven, Belgium @ The Depot

Track Listing – Protoje – The Jamaican Situation (Side A):

  1. 30 Million – Watch Here
  2. Mariposa – Watch Here
  3. Where We Come From ft. Jahshii – Watch Here
  4. 80’s Wild
  5. Barrel Bun – Watch Here

 

