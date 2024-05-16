by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Broadcaster Richard “Richie B” Burgess has done the rounds on Jamaican radio in the last nine years, but the popular Disc Jock believes he has found his calling on www.richiebradio.com which is simulcast in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Richie B Morning Show is its flagship program, which airs on https://reggaenorthradio.com/ in Canada Mondays to Fridays from 7 AM to 10 AM. It can also be heard on Newark, New Jersey-based Roadblock Radio, which began broadcasting May 1 as 101.1FM HD3 on CBS.FM to over two million Caribbean nationals in the tri-state area.

On www.silkradiouk.com in the UK, The Richie B Morning Show airs Wednesdays and Fridays.

Burgess, who began working on Jamaican radio in the 1980s, is excited about the new venture.

“Digital radio offers several exciting advantages over traditional or terrestrial radio. Firstly, the ability to reach a global audience instantly opens up vast new possibilities for broadcasters like myself. With digital platforms, content can be accessed from anywhere with an Internet connection, breaking down geographical barriers,” he noted. “Secondly, the interactive nature of digital radio allows for greater engagement with listeners. Features like live chat etc, enable real-time interaction.”

The Richie B Morning Show, he added, is suited to listeners in the Jamaican Diaspora eager to keep track with the latest trends and developments in entertainment, sports and current affairs.

Burgess decided to go digital after leaving The Bridge radio station last August. He had stints at Mello FM and The Edge prior to that and a two-decade run at Radio Jamaica where he first came to prominence.

Given the pull of his American, Canadian and British partners, he sees his brand growing even more with richiebradio.com.