Get Ready for the Spectacular 2025 St. Thomas Carnival

St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands – In collaboration with the Division of Festivals, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism announces the official dates for the 2025 St. Thomas Carnival. Scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 3, 2025, this year’s annual celebration will continue to showcase the best of culture through food, music, and vibes!

The 73rd annual Carnival celebration will have many traditional events. Here are some events. They include the Queen and Princess Pageants, Calypso Monarch, and Pan-O-Rama. There is also one of the best J’ouvert experiences in the region.

The weeklong festival culminates with a highly anticipated parade through Charlotte Amalie featuring thousands of masqueraders, adorned in colorful outfits and dazzling costumes, dancing to infectious soca and traditional Virgin Islands band rhythm down the 2-mile route.

“I am excited to invite everyone, from neighboring islands, mainland US, diaspora across the world and lovers of sun, sea and culture to join us for the 2025 St. Thomas Carnival,” said Joseph Boschulte, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism. “As St. Thomas Carnival continues to grow in size and notoriety, this year, we are preparing to host an invigorating week-long celebration, highlighting our rich culture, picturesque island, and beautiful people.”

Visitors can enjoy the U.S. Virgin Islands’ free nightly music shows at Carnival Village. These performances feature top local, regional, and international artists.

You will see the best of St. Thomas. Enjoy the St. Thomas Carnival Boat Races. Taste delicious food and see arts and crafts from local vendors at the Food Fair.

Stay up-to-date with information on the St. Thomas Carnival.