Dancehall artist Dizzle JA Launches Seventh Album, Sex Tape

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES -Hollywood is a town where anything goes, so where better to launch an album called Sex Tape? That is exactly what singjay Dizzle JA did in mid-October.

Sex Tape was officially released on October 13 by the Jamaican artiste’s La-Fam Entertainment company and 300 Records. Three days later, the lanky Dizzle JA introduced it to fans at the popular Poom Poom Tuesday venue in Los Angeles.

Several artistes including Lila Ike attended the event and heard some of the risqué songs on Sex Tape, Dizzle JA’s seventh album. Born in rural St. Mary parish and raised in St. Thomas, eastern Jamaica, the entertainer said he wanted to make a bold album dedicated to the fairer sex.

“Well, the ladies requesting a lot of songs from Dizzle JA so I just said, ‘Yow, mi a go do an album dedicated to di ladies dem so dem can party and gwaan bad!’,” he explained.

Among the 10 songs on Sex Tape are Trap Summa, Bad Gyal, White Car and Henny Vybz. Three of them are self-produced.

Dizzle JA said a lack of ‘girls songs’ in contemporary dancehall music influenced him to record a collection of risqué singles in the mode of Shabba Ranks, the double Grammy winner who established himself during the 1980s with a series of suggestive hits like Wicked inna Bed and Live Blanket.

Sex Tape is the follow-up to 3billz Royalty, Dizzle JA’s previous album which was released in 2021. His first album, Money Move, came out in 2015.