Sean Paul Wraps Up His Canadian Tour and Set Eyes for UK, As He Makes History on Spotify

NEW YORK – Summer is already proving to be a busy season for Grammy Award-winning Jamaican dancehall, and reggae artist Sean Paul. He successfully completed his Canadian tour last week and is preparing to embark on an electrifying tour of Europe. He has also achieved a remarkable milestone on Spotify, making history as the first Jamaican artist to have three albums surpass one billion streams on the platform.

Some of ‘Get Busy’ megastar’s stops in Canada included Summerfest in Milwaukee, where the toured kicked off on July 1, the History Night Club in Toronto, Soif de Musique Festival in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, Festival d’été de Québec and the Festival International de Musiques Militaires de Québec and Stampede Festival Tent in the city of Calgary in Alberta. Patrons got a mouthful of Sean Paul’s catchy tunes matched by his charismatic stage presence and he also hosted a meet and greet where he made time to sign autographs for loyal fans.

Spotify Success

In additional to a great start to the summer, Sean Paul is celebrating the release of ‘Rebel Time’ his first-ever collaboration with lover’s rock legend Beres Hammond, as well the success of Dutty Rock (2002), The Trinity (2005), and Tomahawk Technique (2012) on Spotify. He is now the first Jamaican artist to have three albums surpass one billion streams on the platform curated by World Music Views.

“This is a huge achievement for me and for dancehall music. I’m humbled and honored to be the first Jamaican artist to reach this level of streaming success. I want to thank all my fans who have been streaming my music over the years and supporting my career,” Sean Paul thanked fans, adding that, “you are the reason I do this. Big up!”

European Tour

He is currently gearing up for a three-week European tour, where he is set to perform at several venues and festivals across the country. The UK leg of the tour is slated to begin on July 28 at the Bristol Amphitheater. This is followed by dates across European including Reggae Rotterdam in the Netherlands on July 29, then he returns to the UK for MADE Festival in Birmingham on July 30, on to Smukfest in Denmark on August 2, Suikerrock Festival in Belgium on August 4 and Loosefest in Newcastle on August 5. He will also perform in France, Sweden and Norway.

Sean Paul’s UK tour is expected to produce sold-out shows, as he has a loyal fan base in the region and a reputation for delivering unforgettable performances. He will be performing songs from his latest album Live N Livin’, as well as some of his classic hits such as “Temperature”, “Get Busy”, “No Lie”, and “Cheap Thrills”.

Staying busy, Sean Paul is also gearing to release his newest single titled. “summa Hot”, from his label, Dutty Rock Productions on July 28th.