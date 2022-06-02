Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival Returns to Miami at FIU

[MIAMI] – Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival presented by Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Black Hospitality Initiative will showcase South Florida’s Black restaurants on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the grounds of The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU), 3000 Northeast 151st Street North Miami Beach, FL 33181.

Returning after its debut in 2019, with a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival presents the many cuisine flavors of the African Diaspora through small bites, wine tastings and live cooking demonstrations, highlighting local, Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants and food trucks for an all-day outdoor event.

A part of the festival’s list of 30 South Florida culinary options, popular hotspots include, World Famous House of Mac, Tropical Oasis Express (FIU alumni-owned food truck), Groovin Bean Coffee Bistro & Lounge, Food Dude Fresh Jerk & BBQ, Cleveland’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, and Sweet Delight Cheesecakes.

Black-owned Wine and Spirit offerings will be available from D. Wade Cellars, McBride Sisters Wine Company, and Lobos 1707 Tequila. Cocktail demonstrations will be provided by mixologists of Victory Restaurant and Lounge.

The impetus of the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival is to boost the Black economic ecosystem and provide attendees exposure to Black-owned restaurants in South Florida they can continue to patronize.

Celebrating Black Culture

In addition to culinary delights, the festival will feature an explosion of Black culture. Through art, crafts, and music from local Black vendors. Entry to Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival is free. Cuisine and vendor purchases can be made separately.

