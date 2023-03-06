Entertainment

Reggae Music Newest Sensation Yaksta Enjoying the Success of the Release of his Debut Album 22

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae sensation Yaksta has just released his highly anticipated new album, titled “22”. This release marks a significant milestone for the artist, as it represents not only his love for reggae music but also the wisdom that he has gained during his 22 years of life.

The album, which includes 12 tracks, highlights Yaksta’s unique blend of traditional reggae sound with modern-day elements, showcasing his versatility as an artist. In “22”, Yaksta shows his growth both in lyrics and production, making it clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in the reggae genre.

Speaking of his latest project, Yaksta said, “I named my album ’22’ because I believe it is the perfect representation of how I am feeling at this point in time. This album has allowed me to express myself in ways that I never thought possible and to connect with my fans on a deeper level.”

“Playing around with sounds and savoring the freedom to say whatever I want without reservation was the highlight of the creation of this album. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it,” he added.

“22” is sure to captivate listeners with its powerful lyrics and infectious beats. Some of the standout tracks include “Ambition”, “Money dream” “Super Human” and “Wah so”. Yaksta’s unique approach to music, combined with his authentic Jamaican sound, makes “22” a must-listen for any reggae music lover.

Fans can stream “22” on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

For more updates on Yaksta, follow him on Instagram @yakstamusic.

