Watch Carnival Week on One Caribbean Television

One Caribbean Television broadcasting Carnival celebrations from Toronto, Barbados and Antigua during Carnival Week

NEW YORK – One Caribbean Television is pleased to announce its week-long live broadcast of the Carnival celebrations in Toronto, Barbados and Antigua from Thursday, August 3rd through Monday, August 7th, 2017.

This year, One Caribbean Television will partner with the newly re-branded Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival for its 50th anniversary celebration. For the past five years, the network has covered Toronto’s Carnival, which remains one of North America’s largest cultural events attracting millions of attendees, annually.

In addition, the One Caribbean Television production team will provide live coverage of both the Barbados Crop Over Festival and Antigua’s 60th Carnival celebration.

Throughout Carnival Week, One Caribbean Television will offer live coverage of events, interviews and feature stories to highlight the people and pageantry that make Carnival one of the world’s most popular celebrations.

One Caribbean Television, a U.S.-based, 24/7 television network, most known for its extensive weather coverage, also carries news, sports, travel, lifestyle, and entertainment programming along with the most Caribbean carnival coverage anywhere.

The channel is currently seen on cable systems throughout the Caribbean and in a number of major cities in the United States.