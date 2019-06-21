Caribbean Artifact Collection on Display June 27th in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS – In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month Kulture Klothes and Step in Time are hosting a one-day Caribbean cultural exhibition in Miami Gardens.

The “Step in Time Caribbean Artifacts Display” will be available for viewing on Thursday June 27th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 Northwest 183rd Street.

Members of the public are invited to attend this free, family-friendly event.

The Caribbean artifacts on display include household items primarily from Jamaica, collected over decades by curator Maisie McNaught, owner of Kulture Klothes African / Caribbean boutique and champion of the Caribbean community in South Florida.

“It has been my passion to explore, discover, learn and educate not only my own Jamaican culture but to understand culture across the Caribbean, Africa, and here in America. It is important for us to come together as a people and realize the common thread that binds us together. The Jamaican motto, ‘Out of many one people,’ rings true to this cultural experience.”

To find out more, call 305-625-6424 or 305-654-0707.

The “Step in Time Caribbean Artifacts Display” is sponsored by commissioner Barbara Jordan of District 1, Miami Gardens Councilmember-at-Large Erhabor Ighodaro, Ph.D., and the Miami-Dade Public Library System.