What Is A Chorus Pedal And What Can It Do In Guitar Playing?

Creating the sound of two instruments playing simultaneously, a chorus pedal helps you set both your first and second tune uniquely to bring out a sound very pleasing as it takes your source signal and doubles it. Renowned for being a fantastic way to create thicker sounds from a single signal, a chorus pedal is one of the tools used by efficient and pro guitar players who understand the significance of what it does. From deep watery warbles to shimmering rotary-speaker-like textures, the sound you get to create with the aid of a chorus pedal is often magically aesthetic. And, how you set the intensity of the effect and the oscillation rate and depth also affects how your sound comes out.

There’s no doubt that one of the most recognizable electric guitar sounds in modern music is the warm, shimmering sound produced by a chorus effect. While the player can alter the tune offered by this classic effect to his advantage, one can request the listener’s attention without being overly obnoxious and make the instruments sound larger with a nice chorusing effect.

What Does A Guitar Chorus Pedal Do?

As earlier mentioned, a chorus pedal helps you stimulate, clone, or duplicate the sound of multiple instruments playing simultaneously, and it’s a guitar effects pedal that dishes out a special kind of tune. The guitar player usually exploits controls such as rate and depth to make slight alterations to the pitch and tweak the speed and depth of the modulation effect to bring out a special effect.

What Type Of Guitarists Use A Chorus Pedal?

A chorus pedal may be all you need, whether you seek a thicker amplified sound, you’re an acoustic guitarist looking for a warmer sound, you desire to liven up your clean sound as a rhythm guitarist, or you’re hoping to thicken up those screaming lead lines as a shredder. Well, it doesn’t end there actually because you must make plans for a chorus pedal to be on top of your list if you desire to replicate the classic 1980s rock/pop guitar sound. A chorus pedal will always be a handful for you as a guitar player, and this is why you should invest in getting the best chorus pedal. Although you’re likely to face several options when making plans to get your pedal, make sure you do adequate research before you make your purchase. With a chorus pedal, you already can create amazing tunes at your fingertips.

Standard Controls On A Chorus Pedal

The mix (which is also called “effect level” or “blend”), depth, and rate are the common standard controls you will find on a guitar chorus pedal. You can even enjoy further sonic adjustment if you’re lucky to purchase a chorus pedal that also features delay and shape controls. Some chorus pedals have all the standard parameters, while some don’t have all of these parameters. Of course, chorus pedals with more parameters cost more but are an excellent choice if you want the best quality and depth. You should choose what chorus pedal works best for you, depending on your budget and preference. However, if you are new to chorus pedals, it is best to work with a guide or an experienced guitarist before making your purchasing decision.

Buying A Chorus Pedal

You have to be conscious of a few things when you want to purchase your chorus pedal, but there are usually two major factors that are more pressing. The first factor is if you desire to go for either a digital or an analog pedal route. Unfortunately, over the years, there have been controversies over these two versions.

However, if you fancy tweaking your pedals till you find that perfect tone you crave, you should go for digital pedals as they often provide you with the opportunity to enjoy more sound control. But, if you seek a warmer tone, you may want to consider going for analog chorus pedals. The second factor you should look into is how the pedal is voiced. Whenever you’re purchasing your chorus pedal, you must consider how your chorus pedal is voiced because this goes a long way in determining how your tune will come out.

Providing character and depth to electric guitar sounds in diverse styles; the chorus effect is used by an array of artists such as Mac DeMarco, Mild High Club, Prince, Soundgarden, the Cure, the Police, and many others. And, you too can start sounding more like a professional guitar player when you start using the chorus pedal.