NEW YORK – VP Records joins the music industry for ‘Black Out Tuesday’ in support of constructive conversations to bring an end to the brutal policing used against people of color in the United States.

We send sympathies to the family of George Floyd and the countless numbers of people around the world who have been hurt and angered by his wrongful death and the climate that has fostered it.

Let’s stand together in the ongoing pursuit of justice.

If you would like to get involved, you can donate HERE to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, and donate HERE to Black Lives Matter.

Let’s take this time to reflect on peaceable ways to spark change. This is the moment to unite, support and stand with one another.