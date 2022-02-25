Scholarship Applications Open for Look Back Give Back Foundation

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – The Look Back Give Back Foundation, Inc. is elated to announce the 2022 scholarship opportunities now available for application on the Foundation website. The deadline to submit all qualifying materials is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Through the help of benevolent community partners and donors, the Look Back Give Back Foundation, Inc. has more than tripled its inaugural year’s giving. Adding additional scholarship opportunities now totaling $19,000 in financial support.

“Turning this vision into a reality by awarding $5,000 to various scholars only months after we were founded has been a dream come true. The generosity of our community has allowed us to more than triple our scholarship awards this year. As a result I am beyond excited to see what the future has in store for Look Back Give Back Foundation,” says Founder and Executive Director, Velma C. Gay, Esq.

Scholarship Availability

Seven (7) scholarships are currently available to Black or African American high school students who seek to further their education in college but face socio-economic hardship. Individual scholarship criteria and a detailed description of its namesake can be found on the Foundation website-https://lookbackgivebackfoundation.com.

Albert Burks, Jr. Presidential Scholarship $5,000

$5,000 Robert Faulk Basley Memorial Scholarship $2,500

$2,500 Give Back Book Scholarship $1,500

$1,500 C & J Williams Legacy Scholarship $4,000 ($1,000/year for up to four years)

$4,000 ($1,000/year for up to four years) Ada B. Lewis Morris Legacy Scholarship $4,000 ($1,000/year for up to four years)

$4,000 ($1,000/year for up to four years) Willie & Robertha Bloodworth Legacy Scholarship $1,000

$1,000 Butch & Stella Jackson Legacy Scholarship $1,000

*One scholarship will be issued from each category.

The Foundation

Look Back Give Back Foundation, Inc.: Founded in 2020. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that supports education endeavors. Their mission is to provide financial support to socio-economically impacted Black or African American high school students. Especially to those who seek to further their education in college.

Look Back Give Back Foundation Scholarship Recipients