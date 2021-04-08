City of Miramar to Host Olympic Qualifying Track and Field Event

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar, in partnership with TC Management, today announced that The Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex, presented by The Ansin Foundation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Competing Athletes

This Olympic Qualifying Track and Field event will feature more than 160 international athletes. Some of the star athletes who will be competing in the event include:

Justin Gatlin , 5-time Olympic medalist – 100-meter sprint

, 5-time Olympic medalist – 100-meter sprint Mike Rodgers , Pan-Am Games Champion – 100-meter sprint

, Pan-Am Games Champion – 100-meter sprint Ajee Wilson , U.S. Record holder- 800-meter race

, U.S. Record holder- 800-meter race Natoya Goule , Jamaican middle-distance runner- 800-meter race

, Jamaican middle-distance runner- 800-meter race Grant Holloway, reigning World Champion in the 110 meters hurdles; current world record holder in the indoor 60-meter hurdles; with a time of 7.29 seconds which he set in early 2021

Other athletes participating in the event include Akeem Bloomfield, Briana Williams, English Gardner, Kahmari Montgomery, and Mike Rodgers. Plus, Kendra Harrison, Wil London, Elaine Thompson and Salwa Eid Nasar.

Miramar City Manager, Vernon Hargray stated, “We are so thrilled to welcome these talented athletes to our beautiful city and have them take advantage of the world-class amenities including the FTX Mondo Olympic style track at Ansin Sports Complex. Miramar really is your Florida destination for sports. I invite everyone to come out with their families and support the athletes, many of whom train on the tracks right here at Ansin.”

Sponsors

The event is sponsored by the Ansin Foundation. The City will provide 600 seats to children in the community. Sponsorship has been provided by South Florida Pediatric Homecare Inc., Hazen and Sawyer, Kaufman Lynn Construction, and United Data Technologies (UDT). Plus Dr. Angelo P. Thrower’s MedSpa.

Gates at the Ansin Sports Complex, located at 10801 Miramar Boulevard, Miramar, FL 33025 will open at 8:00 a.m. The event will be live streamed starting at 1 p.m.

Spectators will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. USA Track & Field COVID-19 Return to Play guidelines will be followed.

For more information and tickets visit Miramarinvite.com.