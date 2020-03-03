Inaugural “Arts Benefit Culture” Event Supports Education at Miramar Cultural Center

// // //

//

MIRAMAR – On May 9, 2020, the City of Miramar Cultural Center│ArtsPark (2400 Civic Center Place; Miramar, Florida 33025) will host its inaugural ARTS, BENEFIT, CULTURE (ABC) event from 5-10 p.m.

This event is designed to activate awareness, engagement and support for Arts and Education programming that occurs year-round at the Miramar Cultural Center for youth.

These programs currently include School Day Matinees, MCC Cultural Start, Community Theatre & Showcases, Ansin Family Art Gallery Exhibitions, Public Art, and Summer Camp.

The ABC 2020 event, will be an evening that includes Complimentary parking, 3 course meal, Table side beverage service and Open Bar, A special Arts & Education Showcase (featuring students from the Community Theatre program) and will culminate with an intimate performance with premium seats at the Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) 50th Anniversary National Tour; as well as an invitation to participate in a FREE pre-performance Dancing in the Streets Family Fun event also hosted by DTH on Thursday May 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

ABC at MCC in 2020 encourages Corporate entities, Vendors, and Champions of the Arts to enlist their patronage into something greater, supporting the ARTS and our YOUTH!

On this evening, tables of 10 are available for $5,000 and single tickets at $500 for the worthy endeavor of encouraging the continuity of Arts, Culture, and Community while having an exclusive evening curated with the benefit of seeing where support dollars will go!

You will also receive an engraved paver to further commemorate your contributions to the Arts and cement your place in our ever-growing facility.

Established in 2009, the Miramar Cultural Center has created a place Where Community and Culture Converge™ and established the City of Miramar as a unique space as recognized by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (GFLVB) for event and performance activity.

ABC at MCC acknowledges it also as a learning destination. MCC will continue to be one of the ways CULTURE defines the quality of life for residents with programs like Miramar 1st enlisting exclusive discounts to its Cultural Season. As well as something well within reach for regional guests in Southwestern Broward County; because of its strategic location. MCC 2020 inaugural Arts, Benefit Culture invites your partnership to complement these offerings!