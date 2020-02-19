Miramar Cultural Center Presents an Original Tribute to the O’Jays

// // //

Celebration of life written and Co-Directed by JoMarie Payton!

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present the 2nd annual Community Theatre showcase original production, A Musical Celebration of Life Honoring the Legendary O ’Jays.

The opening night performance is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:30PM and Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00PM for a Family Fun afternoon, with free pre-show art activities including face painting.

It is an original music production written and co-directed by JoMarie Payton (TV personality, Singer, Actress Director) from the hit TV show, Family Matters, and featuring students from the program.

JoMarie will be available for on-air interviews and/or tapings. Miramar Community Theatre is structured as 10-week sessions where students engage in hands-on-participatory activities including acting, voice, musical instruments and costuming that culminate in the development of a full stage production.

This learning through the arts initiative encourages creative thinking, breaks down barriers and builds self-confidence while honing both on stage and behind- the-scenes skill-sets.

Our dedicated Community Theatre youth, along with surprise guest, will present A Musical Celebration of Life Honoring the Legendary O ‘Jays in an original production written and co-directed by JoMarie Payton!

All tickets are $15.00 per person and open to the Community!

Your support of this show is also support for the preservation and progression of Cultural Arts for future generations!