Miramar Cultural Center Presents an Original Tribute to the O’Jays//
Celebration of life written and Co-Directed by JoMarie Payton!
MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present the 2nd annual Community Theatre showcase original production, A Musical Celebration of Life Honoring the Legendary O ’Jays.
The opening night performance is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:30PM and Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00PM for a Family Fun afternoon, with free pre-show art activities including face painting.
It is an original music production written and co-directed by JoMarie Payton (TV personality, Singer, Actress Director) from the hit TV show, Family Matters, and featuring students from the program.
JoMarie will be available for on-air interviews and/or tapings. Miramar Community Theatre is structured as 10-week sessions where students engage in hands-on-participatory activities including acting, voice, musical instruments and costuming that culminate in the development of a full stage production.
This learning through the arts initiative encourages creative thinking, breaks down barriers and builds self-confidence while honing both on stage and behind- the-scenes skill-sets.
Our dedicated Community Theatre youth, along with surprise guest, will present A Musical Celebration of Life Honoring the Legendary O ‘Jays in an original production written and co-directed by JoMarie Payton!
All tickets are $15.00 per person and open to the Community!
Your support of this show is also support for the preservation and progression of Cultural Arts for future generations!
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.