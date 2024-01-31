City of Miramar Kicks Off Black History Meets Reggae Month with Grammy Award Winner Kabaka Pyramid

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is set to kick off “Black History Meets Reggae Month,” an event presented by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

This celebration will take place on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Miramar City Hall Plaza, located at 2300 Civic Center Place. This event features Grammy award winner Kabaka Pyramid who will make a special appearance at the kickoff.

Black History Meets Reggae Month Events

“Black History Meets Reggae Month” will unveil a trio of exciting initiatives that will define the month-long celebration:

Honoring individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the world of Reggae music and its profound impact on global culture.

Selecta Showdown

An exhilarating competition showcasing the talents of local DJs, providing a platform for them to shine.

A vibrant festival celebrating the rich and diverse cultures of the African and Caribbean diaspora, featuring food, music, and art that pay tribute to our shared heritage.

Attendees can also look forward to a variety of treats, including refreshments, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and captivating musical performances at the kick-off. A list of sponsors includes GRACE, Kingston Delight, Riddims Marketing, Cleveland’s Ice Cream, Chef TG’s Kitchen, and Larry’s Peppa Shrimp.

Grammy Award winner Kabaka Pyramid will make a special guest appearance at this year’s kick-off! He will be a featured artist performing at the Afro-Carib Festival

Reggae music has been a vital part of the African and Caribbean diaspora, carrying with it a profound cultural significance that resonates globally. It serves as a reminder of the resilience, creativity, and unity of Black communities around the world.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis expressed her enthusiasm for this event to start the month-long celebration, stating, “I am pleased to invite our community to the ‘Black History Meets Reggae Month’ kick-off. This celebration honors our rich cultural heritage and highlights the enduring influence of Reggae music, which has brought people from all walks of life together. It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate our past, present, and future.”

To secure your spot, please register at BHMRlaunch24eventbrite.com.