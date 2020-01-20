Toronto, Canada – Award winning performing reggae artist Kirk Diamond says “I Will” on video!

Shot on location at iconic landmarks in Toronto, Canada, Kirk takes fans on a day in the life of a man who is in love with his Lady and willing to show her off for the world to see.

The single, recorded and released in 2019, was immediately well received by radio presenters worldwide. Papa Richie from the program Rockers on CHUO 89.1 FM in Ottawa, premiered the single which prompted listeners to call in to say it was one of their preferred tracks. On social media, the common reaction to the song reads ‘I love this song. Thanks, Kirk, for representing real men who appreciate their women.’

When asked about the making of the song, Kirk said “this song is a melody expressing the highs and lows of being in a relationship and the ultimate triumph of staying together. It’s time we men share how we feel about our significant other. We love them, and we want them to know we gladly make a commitment to them.” Kirk sings: “and without you mih know the struggle ah guh real mih nah fih ask Rawpa / protect your heart because I’m your armor….”

In the UK, Mixmaster J from Heart of Love Radio explained “Kirk Diamond is helping to dispel the myth that there aren’t ‘good men’ in the world. The song “I Will” is authentic to who he is as a man, and stands for all men around the world who want a good life with a good woman. My listeners love the song and I will continue to play it.”

Watch the music video here

“I Will” was produced by Jamie ‘Jah Bez’ Davis for Jah Bez Productions and features supporting vocals from Kirks band, The Movement of Ahryel.

The single’s artwork was created by Toronto based artist Jodi Foster which represents the look of a couple who have come together as one. The single is available on iTunes

Kirk Diamond is the 2018 JUNO Award Winner for Best Reggae Recording.

He has performed on stages across Europe, in Canada and the UK, and has released several singles (“Dem Nuh Real” and “Once Upon a Time”) as well as his EP ‘Greater.’ The lead song from the EP entitled “Greater” has become an anthem requested by fans every time he performs.