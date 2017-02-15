Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival Issues Call For Caribbean Films

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) has issued a call for films from or about the Caribbean and its diaspora.

Filmmakers wishing to have their film screened at the twelfth edition of the Festival, should make their submission no later than May 15.

The 2017 Festival takes place from September 19 – 26, with film screenings in several venues in both Trinidad and Tobago.

The ttff seeks to highlight excellence in Caribbean filmmaking through the exhibition of short and feature length films. The Festival therefore accepts submissions from Caribbean filmmakers, Caribbean filmmakers in the diaspora, and international filmmakers with films from or about the Caribbean or its diaspora. Submissions must have been produced after January 1, 2015.

Films screened in competition are eligible for one or more jury prizes and there are also several people’s choice awards.

The ttff seeks to make all screenings at the Festival T&T premieres, however, occasionally the Festival considers films that have already been shown publicly in Trinidad and Tobago.

The submission deadline of May 15, 2017, and the stated criteria, will be strictly adhered to. There is no submission fee.

For submission details, visit trinidad+tobago film festival