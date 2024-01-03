Fireboy DML, Kabaka Pyramid and Nadine Sutherland to Headline Miramar’s 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is proud to announce its 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), presented by Visit Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System, and hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. The ACF is happening on Saturday, February 17, 2024, 6pm-11pm ET, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.

The 2024 lineup includes afro-beats megastar Fireboy DMl, Grammy award winner reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, and old school dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland, and as well as local artists to be announced soon.

Each year, the Afro-Carib Festival celebrates the blended cultures and shared bonds rooted in African origins and the Caribbean islands. These powerful roots have created a people rich in music, culture, and cuisine. Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a carefully curated, first class roster of unique and soulful artists representing afrobeats, reggae, dancehall. konpa, and more genres from the African Diaspora.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis commented, “We’ve had major success with the last three years of Afro-Carib Festival and our 4th year will be even bigger and better! We have discovered that South Florida is hungry for an entertainment event that offers this particular combination of musical genres which bring the best of Black music and culture together on one stage. It has been an honor to produce an event that celebrates the African Diaspora in such a beautiful way, and highlights different cultures within the Diaspora through music, culture, and food.”

Headliners

Fireboy DML

Headlining the Festival is Nigerian afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML, best known for his catchy hit song, Peru, with pop star Ed Sheeren. This catchy afro-pop song boasts almost 200 million YouTube views, making it a mega hit in the genre.

Also performing is Jamaica’s own reggae sensation, Grammy award winning Kabaka Pyramid, a conscious revolutionary lyricist with a signature musical style; blending the power, energy and melody of reggae with the lyricism of hip hop.

Nadine Sutherland

Rounding out the lineup is the beloved Nadine Sutherland, considered by fans and critics alike to be the premier Jamaican female vocalist of her generation, garnering international success and acclaim as the co- lead for the widely recognized dancehall anthem “Action”.

Community Support

“Visit Lauderdale is proud to support the City of Miramar and its incredibly popular Afro-Carib Festival, which brings thousands of attendees and visitors to Southwest Broward for a fun and exciting day of celebrating music and culture from the Caribbean and African Diaspora. We are committed to supporting rich cultural events in our community and the Afro-Carib Festival has proven its viability and importance to the South Florida economy”, commented Stacy Ritter, President & CEO, Visit Lauderdale.

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise vendors will offer unique finds, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. Now on sale are general admission tickets for $30, premium tickets for $45 and VIP tickets for $150, while supplies last. Parking is $10 in advance online or $15 at the gate.