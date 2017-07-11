M1 of Dead Prez, Bonnot, Assassin & Irie Child’s Open remix a summer hit

New York – Dead Prez’s M-1 and Italian producer Bonnot’s Open Re-mix will have the summer buzzing with a big summer hit. It features Jamaican dancehall/reggae artists Assassin aka Agent Sasco and Irie Child.

Riding the riddim, each artist brings a different element to the remix, creating a musical explosion. It is the perfect summer love track, happening at a perfect moment. The connection between Hip Hop and Reggae is one that has always been powerful. When done correctly it adds a spark of inspiration to music all over the world. Everyone is influenced by this kind of hook up and connection.

M1 expresses, “I am excited about this song coming to the world in this form and fashion. The timing of it, it couldn’t have come at a better time. We talk about love and what we need is love in a revolutionary way, in a world that is filled up obviously with so much hate.”

Definitely a club banger, it will have you moving and grooving all night. The beat is infectious with a hot melody and chorus.

“Open” is on M1 and Bonnot’s album, Between Me and The World. However, the Open remix is one of the most Regge distinguished track on the album, the production has a strong Caribbean influence. “We decided we wanted a vibes to exist in the Dance Hall, to make you dance. I wanted to tell a story, reggae’s tradition culturally about revolution and resistance. It has always been the main thing of what I speak about in my music,” explains M1.

He continues, “I decided to animate the revolution into a lover. In my eyes the shape of a woman who I had been in a long time relationship with and had gone through our ups and downs over the years. That’s how you have Open. You got me open, your love is like an ocean. I am going through these motions. The motions are the trials and tribulations for liberation. It’s kind of like Common’s I Used To Love Her for hip hop but mine is for the revolution, using reggae.”

When the song speaks of that revolution, M1 and Bonnot want people to know they are talking about this progressive concept but in a way lyrically that is sometimes disguised and even hidden. “In the lyrics of Irie Child and Assassin it sounds definitely like a masculine/feminine relationship which to me, makes it even more interesting. I know you want me near you, so I can tell you, love is all we need. I want you near too, so I can hear you, love is all we need. I am really talking about revolutionary love,” says M1.

M1 and Bonnot produced the entire album including the original track for Open and the Open G-Mix. This is is not their first production in Reggae. They have worked with Heavy Hammer Sound for original tracks and dubs. Bonnot is an established DJ in dancehall and the jungle scene. He has recorded with some amazing legends in reggae.

The forthcoming video is directed by Francesco Bando, who also directed the video for “Number 1 With a Bullet”, M1 and Bonnot’s collaborative song with Prodigy.

The animated video is due to be released late July. Look out for an amazing summer visual with beautiful images of the lyrics in a more animated form. It is incredible and definitely in charge.