UK Royal Correspondent Chris Ship Covers Jamaica Relationship For ITV

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On January 24th, 2023 on ITV’s Evening News, Royal Correspondent Chris Ship looked at the current relationship between Jamaica and the UK Monarchy. This feature came on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s red-carpet attendance at the premiere of the Bob Marley movie “One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica. They were both in attendance courtesy of the film’s distributor, Paramount Pictures.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, along with the lead actors and Bob Marley’s eldest son Ziggy Marley.

Chris Ship was in Jamaica with Prince William and his wife Kate when they both had a state visit to Jamaica in March of 2022. He documented the stance taken by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness declaring that Jamaica would be moving toward the removal of the UK Monarchy as its head of state and becoming a Republic.

In his feature, Chris Ship compared the warm reception received by Harry and Meghan from Prime Minister Holness at the Bob Marley premiere.

Chris Ship included the input of Sean “Contractor” Edwards, a Jamaican Billboard Executive Producer and music influencer to get the views of the Jamaicans in regards to the UK monarchy.