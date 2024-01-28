Entertainment

UK Royal Correspondent Chris Ship Covers Jamaica Relationship For ITV

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read
UK Royal Correspondent Chris Ship Covers Jamaica Relationship For ITV

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On January 24th, 2023 on ITV’s Evening News, Royal Correspondent Chris Ship looked at the current relationship between Jamaica and the UK Monarchy. This feature came on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s red-carpet attendance at the premiere of the Bob Marley movie “One Love” in Kingston, Jamaica. They were both in attendance courtesy of the film’s distributor, Paramount Pictures.

UK Royal Correspondent Chris Ship Covers Jamaica Relationship For ITV

Also in attendance at the premiere was Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, along with the lead actors and Bob Marley’s eldest son Ziggy Marley.

Chris Ship was in Jamaica with Prince William and his wife Kate when they both had a state visit to Jamaica in March of 2022. He documented the stance taken by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness declaring that Jamaica would be moving toward the removal of the UK Monarchy as its head of state and becoming a Republic.

In his feature, Chris Ship compared the warm reception received by Harry and Meghan from Prime Minister Holness at the Bob Marley premiere.

Chris Ship included the input of Sean “Contractor” Edwards, a Jamaican Billboard Executive Producer and music influencer to get the views of the Jamaicans in regards to the UK monarchy.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Robert Christopher Riley is this year's Miami Carnival Celebrity Grand Marshal

Robert Christopher Riley, the 2017 Miami Carnival Celebrity Grand Marshal

September 18, 2017

Reggae Musician Ky-Mani Marley To Perform At The 14th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival

April 29, 2010
Rockers Pineapple Beach Marley Family

ROCKERS! Presented by The Marley Family & Friends

March 16, 2023

Funeral Service for Alton Ellis Set for Monday November 3

November 3, 2008
Back to top button