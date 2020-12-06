Celebrate The Holidays with Mr. Vegas “Last Christmas”

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As the holiday season is upon us, international recording artist Mr. Vegas drew inspiration and Christmas spirit from the classic “Last Christmas” by Wham! (English pop music duo consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley).

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I’ll give it to someone special

Oh fiesta dissa di fiesta everybody come join di fiesta

Oh fiesta dissa di fiesta dissa, dissa, dissa, dissa, dissa di fiesta

The charismatic crooner put his distinct touch and a dancehall twist on the latter that is sure to uplift your spirit and give a perfect addition to your holiday parties!

Produced by Mr. Vegas (MV Music)/Greentone, and directed by Precise Lee Film, “Last Christmas” has also delivered a jolly, bright and colorful animated video that captures the familiar refrain with the added Caribbean flair.

“With the world experiencing such a depressing Pandemic I wanted to create a song that was still familiar to many with an upbeat dancehall twist. To be joyful and celebrate the winter solstice putting everything else on a brief pause while celebrating in the moment of the holiday cheer. I truly hope this track will make everyone dance with a broad smile on their face”. – Mr. Vegas

Renowned for his exciting and memorable performances, fans of M. Vegas have been clamoring to see the billboard charting artist on stage to create more memories, and while respecting the pandemic, and each cities restrictions and social distancing rules, Mr.Vegas supporters can look forward to early presents as the dancehall and reggae star is scheduled to tour a few cities in the U.S. right before Christmas!

“Last Christmas” is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.