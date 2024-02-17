NEW YORK – “Natural Vibes Riddim” is a one-of-a-kind compilation that features some of the most talented and promising reggae artists of today’s music scene. This new compilation offers a total of ten tracks, representing the work and sound of ten different artists. These include heavy hitters like Jah Cure and Busy Signal, as well as solid Reggae purveyors such as Turbulence, Pressure Busspipe, Ginjah, and Lutan Fyah. Each artist on this compilation has brought their own distinct style and flavor to the table, resulting in an eclectic yet incredibly coherent mix of sounds that still manages to maintain a very unified theme throughout.

The “Natural Vibes Riddim” compilation is a true representation of its title, as it weaves a well-defined theme throughout the diverse tracks and topics. The compilation sets a strong narrative that connects all the tracks seamlessly, providing a more organic listening experience. It creates a sense of unity, love, purpose, and artistic intent.

“Natural Vibes Riddim” Compilation Artists

Jah Cure

When questioned about Jah Cure’s contribution to the project, CEO Marlon Folkes shared that his track “How Can I Explain” was recorded just a few days before the unfortunate incident that led to the singer’s arrest in 2021. A sound system operator, Folkes actually wanted some dubplates from the singer but Jah Cure insisted that he would use the studio time to record the track instead.

Two tracks were made available prior to the album release as a really nice teaser and gave fans an idea of the vibe that they could expect from the rest of the album.

Ginjah

“Love Will Reign Again” was the first track released in 2022 and is a unique offering from the artist Ginjah. The track has a dreamy feel, with ambient tones and synthesizers that add depth and texture to the background, making the instrumental all the more interesting. The song has a pleasant and catchy melody that leaves you humming along. Listen to this track and form your own opinion on whether it is based on romantic or brotherly love, or both.

Turbulence

“You Are Mine,” features the talented Turbulence and brings romance and reggae together. This fresh tune with a mid-tempo swing highlights the singer’s incredible vocal range, as he effortlessly sings melodically and showcases his impressive grit and power when needed. The song is a perfect blend of musicality and emotion, leaving the listener feeling good due to the pure emotion in the music.

Jahshii

Trending dancehall artist Jahshii also recorded a track on the Natural Vibes Riddim but will premiere it on his upcoming album instead of the riddim compilation. He performed the track at the recently held Essence of Reggae Concert in Kingston to rave reviews.

Powerman

Veteran dancehall hit-maker Powerman shows his versatility with “Generation of Vipers” which chastises the increasing trend of glorifying violence. Jay Shephard and Kurtiouss are new comers to the Reggae Vibes Music label with romantic love songs, while Rufftop Rock I returns with “Joyful”

When creating this compilation, CEO, Marlon Folkes stated that Reggae Vibes Music went to great lengths to curate a fantastic listening experience that enables the label to share its philosophy and tenets with a much broader audience of music lovers.

Overall, the “Natural Vibes Riddim” compilation is a must-listen for any reggae enthusiast. It’s a well-crafted collection of tracks that showcases the best of the genre, and it’s sure to leave a lasting impression on any listener. Reggae Vibes Music, the record label behind this compilation, is actually doing a lot for the genre.

The label has offices in New York, Atlanta, and Kingston, meaning that it isn’t only tied to the very roots of reggae but also helps spread the genre on a wider scale. In addition, the label is affiliated with Reggae Vibes Media, Reggae Vibes Promotions, and Reggae Vibes Radio, which also contribute to spreading the Reggae sound and spirit.

The Natural Vibes Riddim offers a complete musical experience. As with Reggae music, the album is not just about the sound but also about the message. The artists on this compilation have different qualities to offer, but they’re all like-minded and hope to make a positive impact with their music.