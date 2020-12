Denise Jones, founder of the JAMBANA One World Festival Passes Away

[TORONTO, Canada] – Denise Jones, founder of the JAMBANA One World Festival in Toronto, Canada, died December 3 in that city. She was 64 years-old. Her brother, Gary Oates, said she had been ill for some time but did not disclose the cause of death. Jones and her husband Allan were pillars of the West Indian […]