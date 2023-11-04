Caribbean Radio Giant, Irie Jam, is Back On Air Nationwide with iHeart Radio

New York, NY – Irie Jam Radio, a leading Caribbean radio station in New York for the past three decades, today announced its new partnership with iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, live streaming radio and podcasting service.

Irie Jam Radio’s new digital station “Carib Star Radio” will be available nationwide on the iHeartRadio app starting in January 2024.

With the integration of Carib Star Radio into the iHeartRadio app, the Caribbean music genre is set to reach new heights. Capturing a wider audience while providing more bandwidth for advertisers to promote their brands and products.

Irie Jam Radio’s personalities, who until recently could be heard on its former home WVIP Radio, will be a major part of the new Carib Star Radio. By expanding its reach to a national level, Carib Star Radio aims to amplify the Caribbean music scene and bring the vibrant culture of the Caribbean to a diverse audience hailing from various corners of the United States.

In addition to music, Carib Star Radio will showcase the eclectic Caribbean business, fashion, food, sports, politics, and lifestyle.

Irie Jam Dedication to Caribbean Music and Culture

“Irie Jam Radio has always been dedicated to promoting Caribbean music and culture,” said Bobby Clarke OD, founder and CEO of Irie Jam Radio. “Our partnership with iHeartRadio offers a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach, allowing us to showcase the rich culture from the Caribbean to a wider audience. We are excited to embark on this incredible journey and bring the heartbeat of the Caribbean to listeners

across the nation.”

Bringing Caribbean Music to a Wider Audience

“We are excited to work with Bobby Clarke and the entire Irie Jam Radio team on bringing Caribbean music to a wider audience. iHeartRadio, with its more than 3 billion app downloads and more than 170 million registered users, is the perfect vehicle to do that,” said Bernie Weiss, Region President of iHeartMedia New York.

The collaboration between Carib Star Radio and iHeartRadio is a testament to the growing popularity and influence of Caribbean music worldwide. As the genre continues to gain recognition, this partnership will not only expand the reach of Carib Star Radio but also serve as a platform for many businesses to advertise to a wider market.