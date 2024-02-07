South Beach Wine & Food Festival® presents The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson

MIAMI – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is excited to announce celebrity Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event, The Cookout presented by Stella Artois, an engaging celebration of African American and Caribbean cuisine from across the Diaspora, happening on Saturday, February 24, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140. Joining as co-host is Angela Yee, host of Way Up with Angela Yee, and former co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club.

Celebrity Chef JJ Johnson, author of the new book “The Art of Rice”, host of Just Eats with Chef JJ on Cleo TV, founder of FIELDTRIP, and visionary behind “The Cookout”, aims to recapture and showcase the beauty and brilliance of African American culinary traditions.

“The Cookout stands out as an event that celebrates community and culture, where the narrative is flipped, and delicious flavors are dished out with love. It’s not just food for the body; it’s food for the soul. This event is where you’ll savor the flavor of history and culture like never before”, said Chef JJ Johnson.

This delicious event provides a unique opportunity to honor and savor the contributions of those who have enriched the extraordinary heritage of the African Diaspora. With signature dishes by a diverse group of local and national Black chefs who share Chef JJ’s passion for resurrecting historical food traditions, foodies will have the chance to experience a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Black culture, in the stunning outdoor setting of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.

Ten Black Chefs showcase their best culinary dishes at beachside event

Special Guest Chefs

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Celebrating 23 Years, the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities. The Festival takes place February 22 – 25, 2024, with four days of over 105 events and over 500 food-related professionals present.

Lee Schrager, Founder, SOBEWFF®, noted “In a world where food brings us together, The Cookout stands as a testament to the power of shared moments, diverse flavors, and the joy of communal celebration and we look forward to bringing this event to life next month.”

The Cookout Tickets

Tickets for The Cookout are currently available at $150, with all food and drinks included. 99 Jamz She-J Hercules will spin the best urban hits for the expected 500 attendees. Dress is stylish casual attire for this outdoor event. For more information and tickets for The Cookout and other SOBEWFF® events, please visit www.sobewff.org