Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock Productions Unveils Brimstone Riddim

NEW YORK – Dutty Rock Productions is thrilled to announce the release of their Brimstone Riddim, Friday, February 23, featuring a diverse lineup of musical heavyweights and members of the cast from the iconic One Love Bob Marley movie.

The Brimstone Riddim Tracklist

1. Sean Paul ft. Beres Hammond – Tender Tender

2. Busy Signal – Jah You Know

3. Ras Ajai – No Drop U Guard

4. Farenizzi – Frankly

5. Quan-Dajai – Brimstone

6. Aiesha – Delight

7. Marcus I – War Zone

Highlighted on the Brimstone Riddim tracklist are collaborations such as “Tender Tender” by Sean Paul featuring Beres Hammond, which marks their second collaboration following the success of their previous single “Rebel Time” and Busy Single with his poignant track “Jah You Know”. The synergy of these songs, along with contributions from artists like Ras Ajai, Farenizzi, Aiesha, Marcus I and Quan-Dajai, underlines the diverse and captivating nature of the riddim.

Notable mentions from the cast of the One Love Bob Marley movie include Ras Ajai, who played the role of Claude Massop, and Quan-Dajai, who portrays a younger Bob Marley. The synergy of the Riddim and the selection of artists has resulted in a project that truly encapsulates the spirit of reggae.

With February being celebrated as reggae month, the timing of the Brimstone Riddim release could not be any timelier. The songs are not share powerful messages but also carry a timeless essence that will resonate with fans of reggae music worldwide.

In addition, the release coincides with the news of Sean Paul’s eagerly awaited Greatest tour set to commence in May 2024 in Lake Buena Vista and conclude in Charlotte in June.

Click Here to Stream Now