DJ Khaled returns to host the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 in Miami

MIAMI – DJ Khaled returns to host the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 which heads to Miami on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at its new venue, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater for a “live taping” and will premiere on BET Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 at 8:00PM ET/PT.

“While BET is extremely excited to bring BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey,” said Connie Orlando, BET Interim Head of Programming. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’, will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

Multi-platinum artist, mega-producer and ‘Anthem King’ DJ Khaled alongside Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and newcomer Cardi B lead the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2017 with 9 impressive nominations each.

DJ Khaled’s 9 nods, include ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘DJ of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collabo, Duo Or Group,’ ‘Producer Of The Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Mvp of the Year,’ and 2 For ‘Single of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar earns nods for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and 2 nods for ‘Impact Track.’

And NYC’s newest female emcee Cardi B earn nods for her summer anthem “Bodak Yellow” for ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style),’ ‘Best Mixtape’ and ‘Impact Track’.

Jay Z and Chance The Rapper score the second-most nominations with 5 nominations each.

Jay Z shares nods with Chance The Rapper in the ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year’ and ‘Hustler of the Year’ categories and additionally earns nominations for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Impact Track’.

Chance The Rapper is being recognized as ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year’ and as a featured artist in the ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ categories.

Hip-Hop hit makers Future and Migos pick up 4 nominations each – Future earning nods for ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style);’ and Migos for ‘Best Collabo, Duo or Group,’ ’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style).’

Additionally, ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist’ Award nominees include industry newcomers Cardi B, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kodak Black, and Tee Grizzley.

Click image to see videos of the BET Hip Hop Award nominees

The BET “Hip Hop Awards” is a private event and tickets are not available for purchase to the public. Talent tickets are reserved for BET “Hip Hop Awards” show talent and nominees.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producer of the BET Hip Hop Awards along with Connie Orlando, BET Interim Head of Programming and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.