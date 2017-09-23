BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2017 Nominations

Multi-platinum artist, mega-producer and ‘Anthem King’ DJ Khaled alongside Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar and newcomer Cardi B lead the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2017 with 9 impressive nominations each.

DJ Khaled’s 9 nods, include ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘DJ of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Best Collabo, Duo Or Group,’ ‘Producer Of The Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Mvp of the Year,’ and 2 For ‘Single of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar earns nods for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and 2 nods for ‘Impact Track.’